Hurricane safety: 16 tips that could save your life during a storm

Here are some safety tips from Ready.gov that could save your life during a hurricane.

Evacuation

1. If you are ordered to evacuate, you need to evacuate. The best way to stay safe is to be away from the storm’s landfall. The orders to evacuate are issued based on historical flood maps and the strength of the storm.

2. A Category 5 hurricane will bring “catastrophic damage,” officials with the National Hurricane Center warn, adding that “a high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

3. If you are in a mobile home, leave. Mobile homes will not survive a Category 5 hurricane.

It's NEVER safe to stay in your manufactured/mobile home during a hurricane!



Hurricane #Helene is expected to be a large storm & bring life threatening conditions.



Hurricane #Helene is expected to be a large storm & bring life threatening conditions. Follow all mandatory evacuation orders from local officials & find open shelters.

4. Do not leave your pets at home, especially if they are outside.

It's NEVER okay to leave your pet behind in a storm! There are pet friendly shelters in your area if you evacuate for Tropical Storm #Helene.



It's NEVER okay to leave your pet behind in a storm! There are pet friendly shelters in your area if you evacuate for Tropical Storm #Helene. Remember to call ahead & confirm availability.

If you stay

If you choose not to evacuate, or cannot leave, here are a few things you should do:

1. Get in a more secure room in your home – a closet or a bathroom without a window.

2. Stay on the bottom floor of your home unless the water is rising.

3. Do not go into your attic to escape rising water, you could get trapped. If you absolutely have to get in the attic to survive rising water, make sure you take an ax with you so you can cut a hole in the roof to escape.

4. If you are in an area that will flood, turn off the electricity at the main breaker before water gets into your home to reduce the risk of electrocution.

5. Of course, do not try to go outside during the storm. Pieces of buildings, roofs, trees and other objects will be flying through the air.

6. Do not use candles as a light source; flashlights are what you need to use.

During or after the storm

Do not use a generator during a storm.

Never use portable generators inside a home, in your garage, in your basement, or a crawl space.

Generators produce carbon monoxide and if they are inside your house, your home can fill up with carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide will kill you if you breathe too much of it. If you are using a portable generator to power appliances in your home following the storm, make sure you have a carbon monoxide alarm. Appliances should be plugged directly into a generator. Do not hook the generator to your household electrical system. You can hurt yourself and kill utility workers when they begin to reconnect electricity to homes.

Do not get anywhere near standing water. It could contain live electric wires. If you come in contact with it, you could be electrocuted. If you see wires on the ground after the storm, assume they are live.

Here are some other tips from the Twitter feed of FloridaDisaster.org if you are evacuating or if you are staying home.

Halfway Full, Halfway There

❌MYTH: Evacuations must be 100s of miles away from your home.



✅FACT: Evacuations can be 10s of miles inland to a location that can withstand hurricane impacts.



❌MYTH: Evacuations must be 100s of miles away from your home.

✅FACT: Evacuations can be 10s of miles inland to a location that can withstand hurricane impacts.

⛽️ This hurricane season, keep gas tanks & EV's half-full to evacuate quickly & avoid long lines at the gas station.

Storm surge

🌊 Storm surge is a primary hazard associated with hurricanes. Do you #KnowYourZone?



🗺️ Make sure you know whether your home is in a flood-prone area or an evacuation zone to better understand local orders during a storm.



➡️ Find your zone: https://t.co/5C0Wq9aHaj pic.twitter.com/SwOfzDD4Nk — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) May 24, 2023

