Introducing... The Miami Hustle!

The Morning Hustle is coming to Miami on the iconic 99 JAMZ, Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop and R&B! The Morning Hustle, hosted by Kyle Santillian and L’orel, is the freshest program in the urban lifestyle group, offering an entertaining, humorous, and informative take on urban pop culture. The show gives listeners a unique chemistry between hosts Lore ‘l and Kyle and comedian Alton Walker, providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the audience’s lifestyle. We’re excited about the Morning Hustle waking up South Florida every weekday. More info here: https://www.instagram.com/morninghustleshow/ or https://themorninghustle.com/

Morning Hustle Announcement (99Jamz)





©2024 Cox Media Group