DJ Nasty Brings Miami Hip-Hop Legacy to Jazz in the Gardens 2025

(Miami Gardens, FL) - For the second year in a row, legendary Miami dj, DJ Nasty 305 is set to power up Jazz in the Gardens 2025 with his highly anticipated Miami House Party segment, an epic celebration of Miami’s hip-hop culture on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Following last year’s show-stopping set, which featured Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, Ballgreezy, Michael Sterling, and Major Nine, DJ Nasty 305 is raising the stakes once again with a star-studded lineup and a special tribute to the legendary Luther Campbell, better known as Uncle Luke.

🔥👀 Surprise drop! DJ Nasty 305 is bringing the ultimate "Welcome to the Crib Set" to #JITG2024, featuring Miami's finest: Rick Ross, Flo Rida, Trick Daddy, Trina, Wayne Wonda, Ball Greezy, Major 9, & Michael Sterling. Secure your spot TODAY! #JITG #JITGMusicFest 🌴✨ pic.twitter.com/WX8rQHbDS9 — JITG (@jazzgardens) February 12, 2024

Dubbed a “concert within a concert,” this year’s Miami House Party will feature electrifying live performances from some of Miami’s biggest names, including Mike Smiff, Ballgreezy, Yung Joc, Doug E Fresh, 69 Boyz, and a local emerging Miami artist, Pretty Porcelain. Plus, DJ Nasty 305 has a few surprises in store, as he plans to bring out a few special guests that the crowd will love but never see coming, making this Miami House Party segment one of the most unforgettable moments of this year’s festival.

This set will also pay homage to hip-hop pioneer Uncle Luke, whose 40-year impact in the music industry has shaped the culture of hip-hop globally. As Uncle Luke’s official DJ for the past seven years, DJ Nasty 305 is making sure the iconic music mogul receives his long-overdue flowers for his contributions to both music and the community.

“Uncle Luke has done so much for the youth and for hip-hop culture, but he rarely gets the recognition he deserves,” said DJ Nasty 305. “I wanted to create this opportunity to pay homage to him in front of South Floridians who grew up on his music and his movement. I’m honored to be part of a moment that will give him the flowers he deserves.”

Now in its 18th year, Jazz in the Gardens has become the City of Miami Gardens’ premiere music festival, celebrating diversity, culture, and world-class talent. Each March, thousands of festival-goers travel to South Florida for an unforgettable weekend of music, food, and culture, making it the ultimate spring travel destination. With scenic beaches, top-tier dining, shopping, and entertainment, Jazz In the Gardens offers more than just a concert—it’s an experience.

Ticket are available for this festival at www.jazzinthegardens.com

For media inquiries, please contact Jessica Williams at info@southpromo.com or 954-560-4812.

