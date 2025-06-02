Juneteenth: Freedom Day

On June 19th, also known as Juneteenth, Black Independence Day, or African American Emancipation Day, originates from Galveston, Texas. This day signifies the moment when enslaved African Americans were informed about the conclusion of the Civil War. Union General Gordon Granger announced the proclamation on June 15th, 1865, liberating Black Americans who were previously enslaved. This pivotal occurrence took place around two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Here are some activities taking place in South Florida to honor Juneteenth:

STAY TUNED!

©2024 Cox Media Group