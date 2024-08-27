99Jamz Community Events

Flood damage in Florida?

Hope For Tomorrow A child and teen suicide prevention summit.

Jobnewsusa.com Job Fair at Amerant Bank Arena

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County

NABJ 2024 Scholarship Awards

WHQT WEDR Black Business & FInancial Literacy EXPO 2024

Boys & Girls Club of Broward County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Membership Who can Join?

Boys & Girls between the ages of 6-18 yrs. old.

6-year olds MUST be in First Grade. Mandatory Parent Orientation

Parents must attend a Mandatory Parent Orientation

prior to their child enrolling at the Boys & Girls Club. Annual Membership Fee: $15.00 per year

(cash or money order only – non-refundable) BECOME A MEMBER IN 2 SIMPLE STEPS:

1. Select a club

2. Fill out YOUR club’s online application





City of Opa-locaka

City of Opa-locka: Family Fun Day Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Location: Ingram Park 2100 Burlington Street Opa-locka, FL 33054 The City of Opa-locka, Mayor and Commission welcome you to our Family Fun Day event hosted by Commissioner Kelley.

African Heritage Cultural Arts Center Miami

Revelations in Rhythm Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 7:30 pm Location: Florida Memorial University: Lou Rawls Center for the Performing Arts 15800 NW 42nd Avenue Miami Gardens, FL 33054 Come join us for an electrifying night of music and dance at Florida Memorial University: Lou Rawls Center for the Performing Arts! The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center’s Winds of Heritage Dance Company presents “Revelations In Rhythm.” Created & choreographed by Marshall L. Davis Jr., this production is a celebration of African Rhythms and American Tap Dance that examines tap’s sacred traditions and music created by Blacks during enslavement as a form of spiritual practice, prayer, and praise. Whether you’re a fan of jazz, hip-hop, or contemporary dance, there’s something for everyone at Revelations In Rhythm. So mark your calendars and get ready to groove to the rhythm like never before!

Job News South Florida Job Fair 08/29/2024

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair - August 29th Date: Thursday, August 29th 2024 Time: 10:00 AM – 02:00 PM Location: Amerant Bank Arena Panther Pkwy Sunrise, Florida 33323 Are you ready to take your career to the next level? This is your opportunity to connect with leading companies across various industries and make a lasting impression on potential employers. Whether you’re actively on the hunt or just keeping an eye out for opportunities, this hiring event has something for everyone. Don’t miss out, register today!

* Employers are hiring throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County.

✔ Parking and admission are FREE!

✔ Dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes!

Employer information will be posted the Friday prior to the event.

Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative

Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative: Pink Walk 5K Run and Walk Date: Sunday, September 22nd 2024 Time: 7:30am - 11am Location: Miami Dade College’s North Campus (11380 NW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33167), Join us for the 8th Annual Pink Walk on Sunday, September 22, 2024! Whether you walk, run, or cheer in this 5K - or participate virtually - your support makes a difference in the Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative’s mission to transform and save lives while providing at risk women, college students and low-income populations with the resources necessary to beat the odds of breast cancer and heart disease. The 8th Annual Pink Walk - 5K Run and Walk is hosted by Miami Dade College at the North Campus located at 11380 NW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33167

NAMI Broward County

NAMIWalks Broward County Date: Saturday October 5, 2024 Time: 8 am - 12 pm Location: NOVA Southeastern University 3301 College Avenue - Davie, FL 33314 NAMIWalks participants like you don’t just walk the walk. You are the walk. NAMIWalks is about people who think nothing of giving everything - their time, their stories, their heartfelt dedication to the cause: Mental Health for All.

2024 Komen Miami/Ft. Lauderdale MORE THAN PINK Walk

2024 Komen Miami/Ft. Lauderdale MORE THAN PINK Walk Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 7am Location: Amelia Earhart Park, 401 E 65th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 When you register for a Race or Walk, you are joining a community that understands the impact we have when we raise ONE more dollar, share ONE more story and go ONE step further. And not just on event day.

Rally together, connect, cry with, and cheer on your local community during the #powerofONEweek for an awe-inspiring, deeply moving week of actions that raise critical funds for our loved ones affected by breast cancer and in memory of those we have lost.

View these powerful moments & more on the photo wall and be inspired by our ONE Community! Don’t forget to find an event near you and register today to create your own inspiring ONE moments.

Job News South Florida Job Fair 10/24/2024

JobNewsUSA.com South Florida Job Fair - October 24th Date: Thursday, October 24th 2024 Time: 10:00 AM – 02:00 PM Location: Amerant Bank Arena Panther Pkwy Sunrise, Florida 33323 Are you ready to take your career to the next level? This is your opportunity to connect with leading companies across various industries and make a lasting impression on potential employers. Whether you’re actively on the hunt or just keeping an eye out for opportunities, this hiring event has something for everyone. Don’t miss out, register today!

* Employers are hiring throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County.

✔ Parking and admission are FREE!

✔ Dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes!

Employer information will be posted the Friday prior to the event.

Do You Wish to Publicize a Community Event? Let us help you spread the word! Just follow these simple steps to ensure your request is considered. Submit your request at least 3-4 weeks before the scheduled event date and include the following information: Event name, organization, location, date, time, website link, and flyer (graphic size 820 x 312 pixels). We always do our best to accommodate requests based on availability of time and space.

Please note we can not guarantee ALL request, for ‘Guaranteed Request’ call our ‘Sales Department’.

©2023 Cox Media Group