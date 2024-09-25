What to do before, during and after a flood

Storm surge FILE PHOTO: What should you do before, during and after flooding? (Michael O'Keene/Michael O'Keene - stock.adobe.com)

Emergency management officials are quick to remind those living in coastal areas that it’s the water that a hurricane brings that is the biggest threat to lives and property.

According to the National Hurricane Center, storm surge, or the wall or water a hurricane pushes on land as it moves onshore, is the leading cause of deaths from hurricanes.

The danger of storm surge is so great that in 2017, the NHC changed its warning system to include a separate warning for surge alone.

While you can do very little once the surge is at hand, there are some things you can do to stay safe from the flood waters it brings.

From the Federal Emergency Management Agency, here are tips for keeping safe during and after a flood.

Before a flood

Know your area’s flood risk.

Sign up for emergency alerts.

Download the FEMA app

Know the difference between a flood watch and a flood warning. A watch means flooding is possible. A warning means flooding is occurring or will occur soon.

Purchase flood insurance.

Have a communication plan ready.

Have an evacuation plan ready.

Be prepared to shelter in place and gather supplies and documents.

Move items of value to higher areas of your home if you’re able.

Clean drains, check the sump pump and put out sandbags to create a barrier.

During a flood

Watch our weather reports and news updates.

Evacuate when ordered to do so.

Move to higher ground or the highest level in a building.

Do not walk through moving water.

Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely.

Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.

After a flood

Return home only when officials say it is safe.

Check with the health department to find out if your water supply is safe to drink.

Avoid floodwaters; water may be contaminated by debris oil, gasoline, or raw sewage.

Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.

Use generators or other fuel-burning devices outside, at least 20 feet away from buildings.

Hire a qualified flood adjuster before cleaning up debris or doing repairs.

Wear protective gear when cleaning up debris.

Document property damage with photographs. Contact your flood insurance provider to file a claim. Register with FEMA for additional assistance.

Source: U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency





