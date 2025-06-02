Hurricane Season is Here. Be Prepared.

What to know to prepare for and get through Hurricane Season

Hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th. If you live in an area that’s prone to these devastating storms, it’s important to take some time now to prepare. From stocking up on supplies to creating an evacuation plan, read on for everything you need to do to get ready for hurricane season.

The Hurricane Forecast for 2025

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be “Above Normal,” scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have predicted.

NOAA is forecasting a range of 13 to 19 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, 6-10 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3-5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA has a 70% confidence in these ranges.

NOAA 2025 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Names Courtesy of NOAA

The season is expected to be above normal – due to a confluence of factors, including continued ENSO-neutral conditions, warmer than average ocean temperatures, forecasts for weak wind shear, and the potential for higher activity from the West African Monsoon, a primary starting point for Atlantic hurricanes. All of these elements tend to favor tropical storm formation.

With an above-normal season expected, officials say now is the time to prepare for a storm.

Here are some tips on what you should do as hurricane season gets underway.

Broward County Hurricane Guide & Emergency Information

* Broward County Department of Emergency Management

* Broward County Evacuation Information

* Broward County Shelters & Pet Guidance

Miami-Dade County Hurricane Guide & Emergency Information

* Miami-Dade County Department of Emergency Management

* Miami-Dade County Evacuation & Storm-Surge Planning

* Miami-Dade County Pet Emergency Information

National Hurricane Center Storm Tracking

FPL Power Outage Map & Outage Report Link

WSVN Weather Center

General Information:

* Miami-Dade: Call 3-1-1

* Broward: Call 2-1-1

* Emergency: Call 9-1-1

Storm Preparation: Supplies to have on hand:

Begin gathering supplies you need should a hurricane threaten your area.

Click here for a checklist of supplies provided by FEMA. The Red Cross offers this list.

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA weather radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both. Check to be sure you have the correct size battery.

Flashlight and extra batteries

Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food.

Manual Can opener for food

Water, one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Pet food, medications and extra water for your pet

Prescription medications for all family members; glasses / contact lenses & solutions

Cash or traveler’s checks and change

Fire extinguisher

First aid kit

Household chlorine bleach and a medicine dropper. Dilute nine parts water to one part bleach to use as a disinfectant.

Identification and bank account records; store them in a waterproof, portable container

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies

Matches in a waterproof container, or waterproof matches (look for them at places that sell camping equipment)

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Infant formula and diapers; Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Complete change of clothing including a long sleeved shirt, long pants and sturdy shoes

Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air

Emergency reference material such as a first aid book

Local maps

Paper and pencil

Whistle to signal for help

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Make that plan

Having a plan in place before a hurricane threatens is important. Here are things to consider when making a plan for your family. Have your plan ready before a storm is headed your way.

Decide if you are likely to shelter in place or if you feel safer evacuating.

** Check to see if Evacuation ORDERS are in effect for your zone.

If you plan to evacuate, download the FEMA app for shelter information, or see the above links to Miami-Dade and Broward County Shelters.

If you decide to go to a hotel instead of a shelter, get a list of hotels in the area to which you would likely evacuate. If a storm threatens, call the hotel early to get a reservation. They will fill up fast.

If you have pets, verify if a shelter or hotel is designated as pet-friendly. Know their regulations.

Use this checklist to help you prepare an evacuation plan.

Research your evacuation route

If you intend to evacuate ahead of a hurricane, do you know the best way to get out of your area? Use the links above to get evacuation route information for your county.

Sheltering in place

If you plan to stay home, use the tips below to prepare your home for a potential storm. Remember, do this now. Do not wait until a storm is approaching. If you plan to ride the storm out at home, make sure you have a “safe room” to go into when the storm hits. The safest place is an interior room of the house (no outside walls, if possible) with no windows in the room. For many people, the bathroom or a closet is the safest space. If you have room, bring a mattress or 2 in with you. In a worst case scenario, you can put the mattress over you to help protect your from any flying debris. In a less dangerous situation, a mattress can give you somewhere comfortable to ride out the storm.

Protect your property in advance of the storm

From the Insurance Information Institute, here are steps to take to prepare your home:

Consider replacing gravel or rock landscaping materials with shredded bark, which is lighter and won’t cause as much harm.

Cut weak branches and trees that could fall on your house and keep shrubbery trimmed. It’s always a good idea to call a professional to prune trees to help hurricane-proof them.

Install storm shutters to protect your windows from breakage. Alternatively, fit plywood panels to your windows, which can be nailed to window frames when a storm approaches.

*** DUCT TAPE ON YOUR WINDOWS DOES NOTHING TO HELP. THIS IS A MYTH.

Make sure exterior doors are hurricane-proof and have at least three hinges and a deadbolt lock that is at least one-inch long.

Sliding glass doors should be made of tempered glass and, during a storm, covered with shutters or plywood. These types of doors are more vulnerable to wind damage than most other doors.

Replace old garage doors and tracks with a door that is approved for both wind pressure and impact protection. Wind coming into your home through an opening this large poses grave problems for the rest of your home—especially your roof.

Seal outside wall openings such as vents, outdoor electrical outlets, garden hose bibs and locations where cables or pipes go through the wall. Use a high-quality urethane-based caulk to prevent water penetration.

If you live in a mobile home make sure you know how to secure it against high winds.

If you have a boat on a trailer, know how to anchor the trailer to the ground or house.

Consider purchasing a generator. But never run the generator inside your home or garage.

Pets

If you have pets, here is a link to pet-friendly emergency shelters in Florida and a link to an Emergency Route Planner that shows you hotels and shelters that accept pets along the route you enter.

and a link to an that shows you hotels and shelters that accept pets along the route you enter. The American Humane Society offers tips on preparing your pet for hurricanes on its website.

Make a communication plan

Devise a family communication plan. It can be difficult to keep in touch with family members during a storm. Make a checklist to help you put together a plan that will keep you in communication with family or friends.

In case family members get separated, choose a designated person to check-in with - ideally someone out of the hurricane area who is not likely to lose power or cell coverage, and who can relay information to all family members.

Financial and other important records

Get financial records organized & keep them in a storm-safe container. Use this checklist to help.

Make an inventory of your belongings

Click here for tips on creating a home inventory to help with insurance claims.

Check your insurance policy

This hurricane insurance guide explains storm coverage and helps you determine if the insurance you have is adequate.

