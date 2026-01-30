Calling All Artists: Submit your track below for 99 Jamz Next Up!

Think you’re the next artist to blow up? 99 Jamz Next Up is your chance to put your music in front of Miami and beyond.

Every month, rising artists can submit one original song below during the first two weeks of the month. Once submissions close, it’s game time, the fans decide. Public voting stays open all month long on the WEDR website, with one vote per person, per day.

The artist with the most votes will be crowned 99 Jamz Next Up, with winners announced on the first Monday of the following month.

What You Could Win:

Two (2) weeks of airplay on 99JAMZ

Two (2) hours of professional studio time to record your next banger

Opportunity to introduce your new song on the radio

Featured on-air interview

Artist Spotlight on 99JAMZ social media

IMPORTANT: Ensure that your track is fully edited and CLEAN for radio airplay. Tracks submitted with profane content will automatically be disqualified.

