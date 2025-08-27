Miami’s Hip-Hop and R&B Blueprint. Today’s Throwback Turn Up

When you talk about the soundtrack of Miami, you can’t skip WEDR / 99 JAMZ.

99 JAMZ has been the pulse of the city ever since it shifted into a hip-hop format in ’90s, back when Miami was carving its own identity in hip hop culture.

From blasting Uncle Luke and 2 Live Crew at the height of Miami Bass to being the first frequency where we heard Trick Daddy, Trina, Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, Grind Mode, and Ball Greezy, 99 Jamz became more than a radio station. It was the amplifier for Miami’s voice and music culture.

Over the decades, 99 JAMZ has kept its reputation as the “People’s Station,” breaking records, putting on for Black culture, and setting trends before they went national. Ask anybody who grew up in the 305 and they’ll tell you... If you want to know what’s poppin’, you LISTEN to 99 Jamz.

Today, the legacy is alive and still moving the culture. From championing Miami artists to keeping the city lit with unforgettable on-air personalities and interviews, 99Jamz is both heritage and what’s trending now. And nothing proves that better than our Throwback Turn Up.

Every weekday at 10 AM, K. Foxx kicks off your workday with 4 throwback Jamz of back-to-back classics that defined not just the 99 JAMZ brand, but whole eras of hip-hop and R&B. 99Jamz invented the throwback, and decades later, they’re still BOSS!