OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 99 JAMZ Next Up Contest (the “Contest”) is open to: (i) legal Florida residents residing in Broward or Miami-Dade counties; and (ii) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, and grandchildren.

Any participant who, at any point during the Contest Period, is subject to a music recording agreement or music publishing agreement (written or oral) or any other contractual arrangement that would prohibit such participant from fully participating in the Contest or granting any rights is not allowed to compete in the Contest or participate in any Entry. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional musician, acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as the American Federation of Musicians (“AFM”), the Screen Actors Guild (“SAG”), or the American Federation of Television and Recording Artists (“AFTRA”), are not allowed to compete in the Contest or participate in any Entry. Professional musicians, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Contest event.

3. How To Enter . The contest will begin on February 2, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. ET and end on December 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET (the “Contest Period”). Participants may submit their entry during each month’s “Entry Period” as set forth below (all dates in 2026; all times ET):

MONTH ENTRY START DATE ENTRY END DATE February February 2, at 12:01 a.m. February 14, at 11:59 p.m. March March 1 at 12:01 a.m. March 14 at 11:59 p.m. April April 1 at 12:01 a.m. April 14 at 11:59 p.m. May May 1 at 12:01 a.m. May 14 at 11:59 p.m. June June 1 at 12:01 a.m. June 14 at 11:59 p.m. July July 1 at 12:01 a.m. July 14 at 11:59 p.m. August August 1 at 12:01 a.m. August 14 at 11:59 p.m. September September 1 at 12:01 a.m. September 14 at 11:59 p.m. October October 1 at 12:01 a.m. October 14 at 11:59 p.m. November November 1 at 12:01 a.m. November 14 at 11:59 p.m. December December 1 at 12:01 a.m. December 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Participants may submit an entry by completing the following steps during any Entry Period:

Visit the Next Up Contest official registration page on the 99JAMZ website (www.99jamzmiami.com, the “Website”) and navigate to the Contest platform.

website (www.99jamzmiami.com, the “Website”) and navigate to the Contest platform. Follow all the prompts on screen to upload your original song. Submission must contain:

Audio file (.mp3) of the original song. File size limited, see Website for details



Song must be composed/written by an individual or group

Complete all required information in the entry form.

Submit your entry by clicking the “SEND” button.

Entries submitted in compliance with the foregoing and all other terms in these Official Rules are hereafter “Entries” or, individually, an “Entry.”

Limit : one (1) Entry per person per month. Additionally, for the purposes of this Contest, any member of a musical group cannot submit a second Entry as an individual or member of another group.

Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, misdirected Entries or Entries not received regardless of cause. In the event of a dispute over who submitted an Entry, the Entry will be deemed to have been directly submitted by the authorized account holder of the relevant account used to enter the Contest. The authorized account holder is deemed to be the natural person who is assigned to the account by the relevant entity responsible for assigning those accounts. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the contest.

Sponsor will review each Entry and reserves the right to disqualify any Entries not in compliance with these Official Rules or the spirit of the Contest, in its sole discretion.

By entering and/or participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and Sponsor’s website Terms of Use (99jmazmiami.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (99jamzmiami.com/privacy-policy) as set forth in these Official Rules.

REQUIRED REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES: You must meet all of the following as applicable to your Entry. Failure to do so may result in your disqualification.

By entering, you represent and warrant with regard to your Entry:

It is your own original work or you must have all the rights necessary to perform, submit, publish, and/or license your Entry. Each Entry must not contain any material that would violate or infringe upon the rights of any person or entity, including without limitation copyrights, trademarks or rights of privacy or publicity, or that is defamatory, threatening, indecent, obscene or offensive, or that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to any applicable laws or regulations, or that is wholly or partially generated by a generative artificial intelligence system, or which requires a license from any third party. It was created without the aid of any generative artificial intelligence model. You are not a party to a publishing agreement, recording agreement, and/or an assignment or transfer agreement which would prohibit or govern the use of the Entry. No consent, authorization from, or any payment to any third party is required in connection with your Song or Entry or the exercise of the rights granted or licensed hereunder. You have the express written consent of any identifiable persons appearing or referenced in your Entry or entries to their Persona (as defined below) being used in the ways set out in these Official Rules, including Sponsor’s right to use your Entry or entries for any future commercial purpose without restrictions. Upon request, you will obtain written consent of any such persons for Sponsor in the form identified by Sponsor. If any person appearing in any Entry is under the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence, the written consent and signature of a parent or legal guardian is required. YOUR ENTRY IS APPROPRIATE FOR PUBLIC PERFORMANCE AND VIEWING. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING, YOUR ENTRY IS NOT LEWD, OBSCENE, SEXUALLY EXPLICIT, PORNOGRAPHIC, DISPARAGING, DEFAMATORY, LIBELOUS, OR OTHERWISE CONTAIN CONTENT WHICH SPONSOR IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION DECIDES IS INAPPROPRIATE OR OBJECTIONABLE. YOUR ENTRY OR ENTRIES MUST ALSO NOT DISPARAGE OR CAST A NEGATIVE LIGHT ON ANY PERSON, ENTITY, OR BRAND, PRODUCT, OR SERVICE. You are not a member of, or affiliated with, a professional musician, acting, theater, or film-making organization or union, such as the American Federation of Musicians, the Screen Actors Guild, or the American Federation of Television and Recording Artists. Your Entry complies with all of Sponsor’s requirements and terms regarding the use of their services.

Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to not consider any Entry for the Contest if it believes the Entry violates or potentially violates any of the foregoing requirements or otherwise fails to comply with any provision of these Official Rules. You agree to reimburse Sponsor in full in respect of any losses, damages, and expenses, including reasonable legal fees (including, where permitted, reasonable attorney fees) that they may sustain from the breach of a representation or warranty made by you or the use of any rights granted by you to Sponsor hereunder. By entering, you warrant that your Entry or entries comply with the requirements set out above including those at (i)–(vii) above.

Intellectual Property. Each participant in the Contest represents and warrants that they are the sole and exclusive owner of all right, title, and interest in their Entry. Without limiting the foregoing, by entering, you will and hereby do grant to Sponsor a perpetual, irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, sub-licensable, transferrable (including synchronization rights), freely assignable license to reproduce your Entry and to otherwise use, exploit, copy, modify, adapt, edit, publicly perform, transmit, publish and display the Entry in any form, manner, venue, media or technology now known or later developed for any and all purposes, including, without limitation, for purposes of commercial or trade purposes, advertising, and promotion as Sponsor and its licensees or assignees determine, without further compensation, notification, or permission. Further, by entering, you hereby waive any moral rights you may have in any Entry in favor of the Sponsor.

By submitting your Entry you also grant to Sponsor the worldwide, perpetual, irrevocable, fully sub-licensable, and freely transferable right, but not the obligation, to use any and all names, identities, titles, likenesses, distinctive appearances, physical likenesses, images, portraits, pictures, photographs (whether still or moving), screen personas, voices, vocal styles, statements, gestures, mannerisms, personalities, performance characteristics, biographical data, signatures, and any other indicia or imitations of identity or likeness listed, provided, referenced, or otherwise contained in the Entry (all attributes, collectively, per person, a “Persona”) for purposes of advertising and trade, in any format, medium, or technology now known or later developed without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

4. Public Voting . The “Public Voting Periods” are set forth below:

MONTH VOTING START DATE VOTING END DATE February February 2 at 12:01 a.m. February 28 at 11:59 p.m. March March 1 at 12:01 a.m. March 31 at 11:59 p.m. April April 1 at 12:01 a.m. April 30 at 12:01 p.m. May May 1 at 12:01 a.m. May 31 at 11:59 p.m. June June 1 at 12:01 a.m. June 30 at 11:59 p.m. July July 1 at 12:01 a.m. July 31 at 11:59 p.m. August August 1 at 12:01 a.m. August 31 at 11:59 p.m. September September 1 at 12:01 a.m. September 30 at 11:59 p.m. October October 1 at 12:01 a.m. October 31 at 11:59 p.m. November November 1 at 12:01 a.m. November 30 at 11:59 p.m. December December 1 at 12:01 a.m. December 31 at 11:59 p.m.

During any Public Voting Period, voters may visit the Website to submit their vote for the Entry they believe should be selected as the applicable month’s potential winner. Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Contest.

Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the Entry receiving the most votes during the applicable month’s Public Voting Period will be declared the winner. In the event of a tie, Sponsor will select a potential winner based on overall talent. All decisions of Sponsor are final.

Non-winning Entries from any applicable month will not be carried over to any subsequent month.

Limit : one (1) vote per person per day.

Participants are encouraged to rally their respective fan base to submit votes in their favor. Multiple votes by means of software generated or other automated processes will be disregarded. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible votes or for failure to receive votes due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all votes will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of votes submitted shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the contest.

5. Winner Selection . On or about the first of each month, Sponsor will tally the verified public vote totals from the previous month. The one (1) winner from each month’s Entries with the greatest total votes will be deemed such month’s winner (subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules).

6. Prizes . One (1) Winner for each month during the Contest Period will receive the following prizes, subject to verification and compliance with these Official Rules:

Two (2) weeks of airplay of winning Entry in rotation on 99JAMZ.

Airplay times are subject to the discretion of the program director and Sponsor

Two (2) hours of professional studio time to record your next banger

Opportunity to introduce your new song on the radio

Featured on-air interview.

Interview may be prerecorded in Sponsor’s sole discretion

Artist Spotlight on 99JAMZ social media

Approximate retail value: $200

Limit: One (1) prize per entrant during the Contest Period.

7. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Monthly winners will be notified by telephone and/or email after the applicable Voting Period has ended.

Entry into the contest shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone. In order to claim a prize, the potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may include personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020, within forty-eight (48) hours after notification (office visits must be on weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. ET) and must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID.

Potential finalists and winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the contest Period.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winner is solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by an eligible Winner in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

8. Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

9. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

10. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

11. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

12. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

13. Sponsor . 99 JAMZ Next Up Contest is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after January 15, 2027) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit 99jamzmiami.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), 99JAMZ Next Up Contest, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Megan Love, Megan.love@cmg.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group