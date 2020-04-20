Yung Joc and the Streetz Weekend Takeover

HOST

Yung Joc

Grammy award winning Rapper Yung Joc goes from It's Goin' Down & New Joc City, to LOVE & HIP HOP ATLANTA, to The Streetz Weekend Takeover!

Mz. Shyneka

Mz Shyneka, the in-your-face, sassy straight shooter. Catch her 'Word on the Streetz' segment for all lowdown!

Shawty

Shawty is one of the industry's most exciting, raw and highly energetic comedians, best known for being a former cast member on Wild 'N Out on MTV

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