Kick Off the School Year at Jackson North Medical Center’s Back-to-School & Community Health Fair! Free We The Best Foundation backpacks, school supplies, health screenings, family fun, and She-J Hercules on Saturday, August 8th at Jackson North Medical Center.

Bring the family to the FREE Back to School & Community Health Fair at Jackson North Medical Center! Enjoy free giveaways, health resources, family fun, and a live appearance by 99 JAMZ’s She-J Hercules.

Presented by Jackson North Medical Center, We The Best Foundation and Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 JAMZ.

📅When: Saturday, August 8th 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

📍 Where: Jackson North Medical Center – Employee Parking Lot 160 N.W. 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33169

🎒FREE We The Best Foundation backpacks, school supplies, vaccinations, health screenings, and giveaways while supplies last. Come early!

Pediatric vaccinations

Free biometric screenings, including blood pressure and glucose checks

Face painting

Photo booth

Balloon art

Gaming truck

Family fun all morning long!

Back to School

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