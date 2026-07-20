Kick Off the School Year at Jackson North Medical Center’s Back-to-School & Community Health Fair!

Bring the family to the FREE Back to School & Community Health Fair at Jackson North Medical Center! Enjoy free giveaways, health resources, family fun, and a live appearance by 99 JAMZ’s She-J Hercules.
Presented by Jackson North Medical Center, We The Best Foundation and Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 JAMZ.
📅When: Saturday, August 8th 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
📍 Where: Jackson North Medical Center – Employee Parking Lot 160 N.W. 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33169
🎒FREE We The Best Foundation backpacks, school supplies, vaccinations, health screenings, and giveaways while supplies last. Come early!
- Pediatric vaccinations
- Free biometric screenings, including blood pressure and glucose checks
- Face painting
- Photo booth
- Balloon art
- Gaming truck
- Family fun all morning long!
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