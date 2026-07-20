Kick Off the School Year at Jackson North Medical Center’s Back-to-School & Community Health Fair!

Free We The Best Foundation backpacks, school supplies, health screenings, family fun, and She-J Hercules on Saturday, August 8th at Jackson North Medical Center.

Jackson Health

Bring the family to the FREE Back to School & Community Health Fair at Jackson North Medical Center! Enjoy free giveaways, health resources, family fun, and a live appearance by 99 JAMZ’s She-J Hercules.

Presented by Jackson North Medical Center, We The Best Foundation and Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 JAMZ.

📅When: Saturday, August 8th 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

📍 Where: Jackson North Medical Center – Employee Parking Lot 160 N.W. 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33169

🎒FREE We The Best Foundation backpacks, school supplies, vaccinations, health screenings, and giveaways while supplies last. Come early!

  • Pediatric vaccinations
  • Free biometric screenings, including blood pressure and glucose checks
  • Face painting
  • Photo booth
  • Balloon art
  • Gaming truck
  • Family fun all morning long!
Back to School

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