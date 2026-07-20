South Florida’s Hottest Back-to-School Backpack Giveaways!

🎒📚 Back-to-School Season is HERE! 📚🎒
Get your family ready for the new school year at these FREE community back-to-school events! Grab FREE backpacks, school supplies, awesome giveaways, live entertainment, music, and plenty of fun for everyone. Save the date, bring the family, and let’s get students ready to win this school year!
First Day of School:
Broward County: Monday, August 10th, 2026
Miami-Dade County: Thursday, August 13th, 2026
99JAMZ Backpack Giveaway with We The Best Foundation x The Licking Restaurant
Sponsored by the We The Best Foundation
|July 25th and August 1st, 1:00pm - 3:00pm
99 Jamz x We The Best Foundation Backpack Giveaway
The Licking Sunrise - 2662 N University Drive Sunrise, FL 33322
The Licking North Miami - 12490 NW 7th Ave., Miami, FL 33168
The Books & Ball Project 5th Annual Back to School Giveaway
|August 1st 10:00am - 2:00pm
The Books & Ball Project 5th Annual Back to School Giveaway
Miami Edison Senior High School - 6161 NW 5th Court, Miami, FL 33127
City of North Miami’s Back to School Block Party
|August 4th 4:00pm - 7:00pm
The City of North Miami’s Back to School Block Party
Moca Plaza - 770 NE 125th Street, North Miami, FL 33161
Jackson North Medical Center’s Back to School & Community Health Fair
This event is proudly brought to you by Jackson North Medical Center
|August 8th 9:00am - 1:00pm
99JAMZ x Jackson Health - Back to School & Community Health Fair
Jackson North Medical Center - 160 N.W. 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33169
7th Annual Back-2-School JamFest
Sponsored by the South Promo
|August 8th 12:00pm - 4:00pm
7th Annual Back-2-School JamFest
Osswald Park - 2220 NW 21 Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311
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