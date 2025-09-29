Young Thug Faces Album Criticism

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Young Thug’s album “UY Scuti” faced significant backlash and criticism upon its release on September 26th.

Thug faced criticism for various aspects of the album, including the music, cover art, and his use of whiteface and the hard-R N-word.

The negative reception took a toll on Thug’s mental state, leading him to express dark thoughts on social media, including feeling unappreciated and unsupported.

Despite attempts to explain his choices on a livestream, the backlash continued, and Thug’s frustration was evident in his tweets.

In Other Young Thug News...

Young Thug Confronts Sexuality Rumors, Young Thug stated a Big “Pause” when he recently addressed rumors about his sexuality, stating, “I’m straight women. Ain’t nothing going down with no man.”

Thug explained that public pressure led him to tone down his fashion choices, saying, “I had to dumb down.”

The rapper admitted to altering his identity to be more accepted, stating, “It’s like I just passed it down to like Uzi Verti, Playboi Carti. “

Thug clarified his stance on his sexuality, emphasizing, “If people think that I’m gay, they’ve already misjudged. I’m the straightest man in the world.”