“Woo-Hah!!” Busta Rhymes To Receive New MTV Honor & Hit The Stage At The 2025 VMAs

Busta Rhymes is about to have a huge moment at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The rap legend has officially been named the very first recipient of the brand-new MTV VMA Rock The Bells Visionary Award. At 53 years old, Busta’s still proving why he’s one of the most influential figures in hip-hop — not just through his music, but through the iconic visuals that have shaped the culture for decades.

And you know Busta’s not just pulling up to grab his award. He’s hitting the VMA stage with a special performance that’s guaranteed to shake the room. The announcement dropped Monday morning (Aug. 18), along with news that Alex Warren, J Balvin with DJ Snake, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter will also be performing.

LL Cool J will host the big night — the Queens legend who co-hosted in 2022 and became the first rapper to earn the prestigious Video Vanguard Award back in 1997. Talk about full circle.

This new honor for Busta comes right on the heels of another career milestone — earlier this month, he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing more than 20 years as a heavyweight in hip-hop.

The 2025 MTV VMAs go down live on Sunday, September 7th at 8 p.m. ET, airing on CBS, simulcast on MTV, and streaming on Paramount+. Expect a celebration of culture, history, and a little bit of that trademark Busta Rhymes energy.