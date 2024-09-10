Why is everyone mad about the Super Bowl Half Time Show Announcement?

As the NFL season kicked off yesterday, a major announcement was made that left social media divided. With Kendrick Lamar set to headline the Half Time show, many fans believed Lil Wayne should be the headliner — being that Super Bowl LIX will be in his hometown, New Orleans.

No Limit founder Master P, who has been recently named the “Ambassador of Entertainment” by New Orleans, took to his Instagram to express himself.

Earlier today, Cam’ron & Mase returned to their sports talk show “It Is What It Is” and expressed their confusion on the matter.

Birdman and Nicki Minaj have also taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment as well.

This doesn’t mean that Lil Wayne won’t be part of the Super Bowl Halftime festivities in any way. There has been no response from Lil Wayne or JayZ at the moment.

The stage is set for Kendrick to take the stage at Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. It won’t be Lamar’s first time taking part in the big game’s Halftime Show, as he was part of the West Coast celebration in 2022 alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent.