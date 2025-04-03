Pre-Register for Water Safety Family Fun Day!

Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water. Cox Media Group Miami presents Water Safety Awareness Day, powered by Florida Power & Light Company!
Join us on Saturday, May 11th from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at The Lagoon at Castaway Island Water Park (located within T.Y. Park.) for this free family-friendly event that will educate parents, caregivers and children about safer practices around water and drowning prevention tools. Participants will receive hands-on education through interactive demonstrations in and out of the water with a fun friendly environment full of food trucks, activations, photo ops with characters, live music, giveaways and more!
Water Safety Awareness Day will be hosted by our Cox Media Group Miami family, Ian James from HITS 97.3, Nikki from EASY 93.1, Big Lip & Shelby Rushin from HOT105, Radio Julezz from 99JAMZ and music by our very own DJ Sco from HOT105!+
Free park admission for the FIRST 150 cars (first come, first serve) and then it’s $3.00/per vehicle (for 8 or fewer persons).
Cox Media Group Miami Presents: Water Safety Awareness Day
- Saturday, May 11th, 2024
- 9a.m. – 12p.m.
- The Lagoon at Castaway Island Water Park (located within T.Y. Park.)
- 3300 N Park Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021
|Swimming Safety Tips to Live By:
|Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards.
|Always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone.
|Never leave a young child unattended near water and do not trust a child’s life to another child; teach children to always ask permission to go near water.
|Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.
|Maintain constant supervision.
|Make sure everyone in your family learns to swim well. Enroll in age-appropriate Red Cross water orientation and learn-to-swim courses.
|If you have a pool, secure it with appropriate barriers. Many children who drown in home pools were out of sight for less than five minutes and in the care of one or both parents at the time.
|Avoid distractions when supervising children around water.
|If a child is missing, check the water first. Seconds count in preventing death or disability.
|Have appropriate equipment, such as reaching or throwing equipment, a cell phone, life jackets and a first aid kit.
|Know how and when to call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number.
|Protect your skin. Limit the amount of direct sunlight you receive between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and wear sunscreen with a protection factor of at least 15.
|Drink plenty of water regularly, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine in them.