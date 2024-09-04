Where's the beef??

Megan clueless about Nicki beef..

DJ ENTICE and Megan the Stallion

By DJ Entice

So today Billboard released an interview with Megan the Stallion where her beef with Nicki Minaj came up and when inquired as to there would be any end in the near future she simply didn’t know the answer.

She went on further by saying she doesn’t even know why they are beefing in the first place. “I still to this day don’t know what the problem is,” Meg said. “I don’t even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is.”

hmmmm.....

Do we think there will be an end to this unknown feud?

