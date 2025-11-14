WALE Drops New Album “everything is a lot.”

“Word Play Le” is Back With Another One!

“The District” (Washington, D.C.) rap icon is preparing to release his first studio album in four years. On tomorrow November 14, the much anticipated album is titled "everything is a lot", which is a project that marks both a creative reset and a personal re-emergence for one of hip-hop’s most poetic voices.

In recent years Wale has been “On Chill” like his hit song feat. Jeremih but over the past several months he has been “On Fye” (Fire) from dropping tracks like “Blanco” to shows, interviews, pop ups, music festivals, visuals, unreleased sneaker teases to now the unveiling of the album’s full 18-song track list has only heightened anticipation across the industry.

Now one of those 18 songs is a track titled “City on Fire” feat. British Nigerian singer-songwriter Odeal, this song is a vibe with a mellow beat, drums, a great catchy hook and of course poetic bars that discuss an estranged relationship.

Wale Performs New Song at 2025 One Music Fest J-Fresh Recaps 2025 One Music Fest (Chris "Cozyy" Leach)

Then there’s “Watching Us” feat. Leon Thomas which samples Goapele’s classic “Closer to my Dreams” this head bobbling track most likely will be the lead single from the Album; I feel like it is for Lovers seeking privacy in a world that’s dependent on social media but at the same time it’s like “We Don’t Care Who’s Watching Us”.

Leon Thomas And Wale Perform New Song "Watching Us" at 2025 One Music Fest J-Fresh Recaps 2025 One Music Fest (Chris "Cozyy" Leach)

To me "everything is a lot" explores vulnerability, emotional transparency and diversity that Folarin has teased through his recent singles like “Blanco” and “Belly”. Word Play Le has always blended poetic style, sharp lyricism with soulful, melodic production so something tells me we are going to get that “Black Pholk” music throughout this album.