Viral clip shows Kodak Black eating chicken in the street..Ye vows to help

A video of Kodak Black sitting in the middle of the road eating chicken has gone viral, sparking concern among fans. The clip, originally posted on X (formerly Twitter), had people questioning his well-being, with many speculating about possible struggles with addiction or mental health.

Kodak Black spotted in the middle of the street eating chicken 👀💔 pic.twitter.com/qi03VF2bkk — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) February 9, 2025

Some fans expressed frustration, saying those around him aren’t doing enough to help. Others worried that Kodak’s situation might get worse if no one steps in. The conversation even caught Kanye West’s attention—Ye publicly offered to fly to Atlanta to help Kodak, saying he understands what it’s like to be misunderstood.

Kodak later responded, showing love to Ye and downplaying the concerns. He also mentioned wanting to collaborate with Kanye. Now, fans are wondering—what would a Kodak and Ye track even sound like?