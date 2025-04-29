Uncle Luke’s “It’s Your Birthday” Street

Uncle Luke and J-Fresh at BET Awards 2023 before 50 years of Hip Hop Celebration

Uncle Luke Street

“Ah, ah, ah, say-say-say

Say what’s that birthday month I say?

I said, what’s that birthday month I say?"

“The King of Miami”, Liberty City Reppin’, 2 Live Crew frontman, The Goat Uncle Luke is preparing to make history yet again this Saturday (May 3rd, 2025) at 10am. The city is preparing to name the street after one of the rapper’s biggest hits. NW 70th Street will soon be named “It’s Your Birthday” Street, which is a nod to his 1994 hit song that remains a cult classic in Miami and around the world 30 plus years later.

This song and video still gets me and everyone else hyped when they hear it whether they are from South Florida or not.

J-Fresh Interviewing Uncle Luke J-Fresh Interviewing Uncle Luke at 2023 One Music fest

In March, lawmakers approved a proposal by County Commissioner Keon Hardemon to rename nearby streets in a 10-block stretch of Liberty City after songs by various Black artists from Miami. Hardemon also introduced a second resolution to rename NW 58th Street at NW 11th Avenue to Luther Campbell Way. The proposal was approved unanimously by the commission.

Uncle Luke stated, “I want Luther Campbell Way to inspire young Black people to realize that they, too, can achieve their dreams”.

So, Get Ready Miami! The official unveiling ceremony for Luther Campbell Way will occur on May 3, at 10 a.m. EST.

Uncle Luke performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.