Tory Lanez’s Prison Studio Session Cut Short by Riot

Sentencing delayed: Sentencing for rapper Tory Lanez has been moved to Aug. 7. ( Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

Tory Lanez is still making music behind bars, but even that comes with chaos. The Canadian rapper, who’s serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, was in the middle of recording a verse when a prison riot broke out around him.

Lanez was reportedly deep in a makeshift studio session when things went left—big time. According to footage obtained by tabloids, he was rapping while a full-blown brawl erupted in the background. It got so bad that guards had to come through with pepper spray to shut it down, forcing Lanez to ditch the track and get out of harm’s way.

This isn’t even the first time his jailhouse recordings have been interrupted. Not too long ago, prison officials raided his cell and snatched his recording equipment. Despite the setbacks, Lanez has been determined to keep dropping music from behind bars.

Neither Tory nor the California jail has made a public statement about the riot incident, but one thing’s for sure—his time inside hasn’t been drama-free.

