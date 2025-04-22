They named a street after Katt Williams, But Mark Curry Says He Deserves a Whole Freeway

SUNRISE FL - APRIL 14: Tommy Davidson performs during The Dark Matter Tour at The Amerant Bank Arena on April 14, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2024

Katt Williams just got his flowers—and a whole street named after him! On Saturday (April 19), the comedy legend returned to his roots in Avondale, Cincinnati for a special street renaming ceremony in his honor. The moment was filled with love, laughter, and a little classic Katt wisdom.

“It’s a blessing to have all these people I don’t know but feel spiritually connected to,” he said at the mic, in true Katt fashion. He reflected on his childhood in Cincinnati, saying even back then, he knew names held weight. “Cincinnati sounded important to me as a kid—because it was long. And I figured great people must come from places with long names,” he joked.

The event turned into a mini comedy reunion, too. Mo’Nique showed up to give Katt his props, praising him for all the love and positivity he pours into the world. And Mark Curry added even more flowers, saying Katt doesn’t just deserve a street—he should have a whole freeway!

With the crowd hyped up, Katt helped unveil the brand new street sign just under Reading Road, and the crowd erupted in applause.