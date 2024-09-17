Shocking details of Diddy's Indictment

Well by now everyone has heard the news that Diddy was taken into Federal Custody and indicted on multiple charges in NYC. And boy is the industry going a frenzy. Well details about the indictment have now been released and they are shocking to say the least.

And in the midst of these details being released, Kevin Liles has resigned from his position at WB Music Group. Honestly not much of a surprise. I am sure there is much more to come and sources tell me there will be more indictments on the way.

Check out some of the shocking details below.

Details of Diddy’s Indictment

From at least 2009 and for years after, the indictment claims Diddy assaulted multiple women by “striking, punching dragging, throwing objects at, and kicking them.” One instance includes an incident at a Los Angeles hotel in or about March 2016, which was captured on video. Diddy allegedly kicked, dragged and threw a vase at a woman as she was attempting to leave. When hotel security noticed the assault, Diddy allegedly, “attempted to bribe the staff member to ensure silence.” Though the indictment does not name singer Cassie, video of a 2016 hotel incident in which Diddy was seen throwing a vase at her was made public this past May.

From at least 2008 and up until the filing of the indictment, Diddy and his associates are accused of being members of a “criminal organization” as part of Combs Enterprise. They allege Diddy’s high-ranking members “attempted to engage in, among other activities, sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offense, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Diddy is accused of kidnapping and arson as a form of violence to threaten people. He and his team are accused of engaging in acts of violence, threats of violence, threats of financial and reputational harm, and verbal abuse.



Diddy’s widely reported Freak Offs occurred for years and were “elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.” They allegedly “lasted multiple days” at times.

Details of the Freak Offs include that they would involve “multiple commercial sex workers,” and that Puff often distributed numerous drugs to his victims in order to keep them engaged in sex acts with the sex workers. Puff and the victims would then allegedly receive IV fluids in order to help them “recover” from rampant drug use and physical exertion.

Combs’ business employees are accused of often booking the hotel rooms used for the Freak Offs, and would stock it with “controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens, and lighting.” His associates would allegedly clean the hotel rooms after the Freak Offs “to try to mitigate room damage.”

During the dramatic raids on Diddy’s properties in Miami and Los Angeles this past March, federal authorities reportedly seized dozens of Freak Off “supplies” including narcotics and “more than 1,00 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

The rap mogul is said to have often exhibited control over victims with physical violence and “promises of career opportunities.” However, the indictment alleges he also tracked victims’ locations, began monitoring their medical records and dictated their appearance. He also allegedly supplied them with drugs and threatened their careers and livelihoods if they didn’t participate in the Freak Offs. He also used recordings made of victims during the Freak Offs as blackmail and collateral to bend them to his will.

During the aforementioned raids on Diddy’s homes, authorities uncovered three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers as well as ammunition.

Puff’s associates often allegedly aided in keeping his abuse a secret. In one instance, they required a victim to “remain in hiding” for “several days a time” in order to recover from “injuries Combs inflicted.” In Cassie’s lawsuit filed against Diddy last November, she claimed she would be hidden away after Diddy beat her.

As part of the rackeetering charge against him, Diddy is accused of drug possession. The charges included possession with intent to distribute certain narcotics such as cocaine, oxycodone, alprazolam, MDMA, a synthetic psychedelic drug called Nexus, GHB and ketamine.



In 2023, as reports of Diddy’s alleged crimes began to spread, Puff reportedly harassed victims and pressured witnesses through bribery to stay silent and not cooperate with law enforcement. Diddy often tried to call and provide victims with a “false narrative of events” to cover up his crimes. Two of those phone calls were allegedly recorded.









Diddy’s attorneys are now trying to negotiate a bail for him but it might not be looking to good.





Let’s see where this all goes.