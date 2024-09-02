Ross and 50 back at it!!!

HERE WE GO AGAIN!!

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

By DJ Entice

So the feud between rap moguls Rick Ross and 50 Cent continues this time with remarks made about Rozay’s lifestyle by 50.

50 Cent was a recent guest on Gillie Da Kid’s podcast where Gillie obviously inquired about the ongoing feud. 50 took a shot by saying Ross had “Nothing else [working] for him outside of mentioning me.” He also laughed while mentioning all of Ross’s wealth and what he portrays is all a facade.

Of course Ross wasn’t gonna stay silent on that type of talk and swiftly clapped back and questioned 50′s loyalty.

Hopefully this doesn’t get out of hand.

Check out the video clips below..

DJ Entice

DJ Entice

It’s The Tuff Guy!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!