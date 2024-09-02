Ross and 50 back at it!!!

So the feud between rap moguls Rick Ross and 50 Cent continues this time with remarks made about Rozay’s lifestyle by 50.

50 Cent was a recent guest on Gillie Da Kid’s podcast where Gillie obviously inquired about the ongoing feud. 50 took a shot by saying Ross had “Nothing else [working] for him outside of mentioning me.” He also laughed while mentioning all of Ross’s wealth and what he portrays is all a facade.

Of course Ross wasn’t gonna stay silent on that type of talk and swiftly clapped back and questioned 50′s loyalty.

Hopefully this doesn’t get out of hand.

Check out the video clips below..