Rihanna DMed Kai Cenat and He Completely Lost It — Wouldn’t You?!

During a livestream on Monday, April 7th, 23-year-old streamer Kai Cenat had a moment that fans won’t forget anytime soon — and honestly, neither will he. Right in the middle of the stream, Kai revealed that Rihanna — yes, the Rihanna — slid into his Instagram DMs. And his reaction? Pure gold. In classic Kai fashion, he absolutely lost it. He started screaming, ran laps around his room, and then turned up “Diamonds” at full volume, belting out the lyrics like his life depended on it.

Once he finally calmed down, he held up his phone to the camera and showed everyone the message. Rihanna had replied to one of his recent viral videos, saying, “Kaaaaaaiii!!! I love this.” She was talking about the wholesome clip where Kai gave away free pizza to some kids who recognized him at a local pizzeria. Rihanna added, “I know you do this all the time but the kids — they genuinely love you. Great job all around man.”

The video she was referring to showed two kids lighting up when they saw Kai while waiting for pizza with their parents. After chatting with them for a bit, Kai told their dad he’d cover whatever the kids wanted — a small gesture that turned into a big feel-good moment all over social media.

Back on stream, Kai was clearly overwhelmed. “This is crazy. This is insane. Thank you, man,” he said, still trying to process it all. Before wrapping it up, he even gave a shoutout to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, saying they’re welcome to pull up on his stream anytime.