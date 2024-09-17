Rick Ross addresses Drake BBL

On Thursday Sept 13th, Ricky Rozay sat with Yung Miami for her Caresha Please podcast and addressed everything between him and Drake. According to Ross, Drake was the one who started the beef when he mentioned his name in April on the diss track “Push Ups.” Maybe there was a reason to that, IDK.

Ross also seemed to feel very proud of coining the phrase “BBL Drizzy.”

And in the podcast he even addressed that brawl he was involved in out in Vancouver, Canada.

Hmmmmmm..Well check the episode below and hear it all for yourself.