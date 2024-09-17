Rick Ross addresses Drake BBL

Entice and Rick Ross at BET Awards

By DJ Entice

On Thursday Sept 13th, Ricky Rozay sat with Yung Miami for her Caresha Please podcast and addressed everything between him and Drake. According to Ross, Drake was the one who started the beef when he mentioned his name in April on the diss track “Push Ups.” Maybe there was a reason to that, IDK.

Ross also seemed to feel very proud of coining the phrase “BBL Drizzy.”

And in the podcast he even addressed that brawl he was involved in out in Vancouver, Canada.

Hmmmmmm..Well check the episode below and hear it all for yourself.

DJ Entice

DJ Entice

It’s The Tuff Guy!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!