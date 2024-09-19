Rich Homie Quan has been laid to rest after unexpectedly passing away on September 5th at the age of 34. The celebration of life took place yesterday at the World Changers Church International in South Fulton, GA.

Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, Quan had the admiration of his community and a whole movement of people behind him. He was also very close to his five children, who talked about their father in a touching video that was played during the service. The family has received letters from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The City of Atlanta declared Sept. 17 as Rich Homie Quan Memorial Day and figures like Killer Mike, DC Young Fly, Stephen Jackson, and others took the stage to deliver speeches.

Check out the entire funeral service here: