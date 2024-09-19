Rich Homie Quan has been laid to rest

Rich Homie

By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

Rich Homie Quan has been laid to rest after unexpectedly passing away on September 5th at the age of 34. The celebration of life took place yesterday at the World Changers Church International in South Fulton, GA.

Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, Quan had the admiration of his community and a whole movement of people behind him. He was also very close to his five children, who talked about their father in a touching video that was played during the service. The family has received letters from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The City of Atlanta declared Sept. 17 as Rich Homie Quan Memorial Day and figures like Killer Mike, DC Young Fly, Stephen Jackson, and others took the stage to deliver speeches.

Check out the entire funeral service here:

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!