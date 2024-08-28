Nicki Minaj sued by Super Barb.

Reports came out this past weekend that Nicki Minaj was hit with a lawsuit by a 15 year old by the name of Tameer Peak who is apparently a Nicki Super fan. The suit states that he was allegedly publicly humiliated by Nicki being called a “mentally unstable stalker.”

He’s also claiming that Nicki accused him of “being a paid mole sent to sabotage her” in 2017.

In the lawsuit, Peak described an alleged incident where Nicki had invited him to her hotel and then “embarrassed him in front of 100K viewers.” In another alleged incident, Peak claimed that Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, allegedly “battered him” during a Super Bowl LIV event in 2020.

Additionally, Peak further alleged that Minaj implied he was on welfare and accused him of being “one sandwich short of a picnic.” He also claimed that Minaj referred to him as a “stalker” who falsely claimed to work for her.

If true this is so sad, well Peak is suing for $5 million dollars in damages for reputational harm, emotional distress and financial loss.