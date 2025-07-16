Nicki Minaj Airs Out SZA & TDE’s Punch: ‘I’m an Icon, You’re Not!’

Looks like Nicki Minaj is back on X (Twitter) airing folks out again—and this time, she’s coming for TDE’s Terrence “Punch” Henderson and SZA.

Nicki claimed that Punch has been bullying her behind the scenes, and says she’s got receipts to prove it. Then, SZA tried to step in with a slick little tweet saying, “Mercury retrograde.. don’t take the bait lol silly goose.”

Nicki? Yeah, she wasn’t trying to hear that.

She clapped back with: “Go draw your freckles back on, bookie. Liar liar, pants on fire.”

After that, it went all the way left. SZA responded like:

“I don’t give a f** about none of that weird sht you poppin’. Lemme go back to being calm, shy, and meek. Y’all have a blessed night! See you tomorrow for Night 2 in Paris!”

But Nicki wasn’t done. She hopped back online calling out SZA’s music, her looks, and even said:

“If every song you’ve ever done vanished right now, the music business wouldn’t even miss you.” She added: “Boo, I’m an icon. You’re not. The end.”

Now let’s be real—this isn’t the first time Nicki’s gone off this month. She already came for Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, saying they “ruined hip-hop” among other allegations of JayZ owing her $200 million.

Do you think Nicki has a valid reason to call out people in the industry or is she crashing out?