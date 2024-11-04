Music Icon Quincy Jones Passes Away At 91

My heart is heavy today, Music genius and Icon Quincy Jones passed away at the age of 91. He accomplished soooo much and opened soooo many doors, like for Michael Jackson; Quincy made sure that he was casted in “The Wiz”. Will Smith in Fresh Prince of Bel Air, that was Quincy’s idea, He composed some of Frank Sinatra’s most memorable music, Sinatra’s first live album, Sinatra at the Sands, was also arranged by Jones. Mr. Jones was also a lover if Hip hop Music and sat down with Kendrick Lamar. Here is a piece of that conversation. There is also a SUPER DOPE Documentary on Netflix called Quincy, that does an amazing job at telling his life story. Rest In Power Quincy Jones.



