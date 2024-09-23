Make it Make Sense: Florida Man snorts drugs to hide evidence

Make it Make sense Florida Man

By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

Do you remember growing up and there was always that one kid that always stuck things up their nose? It seems like this Florida Man decided that was the best course of action during a recent traffic stop.

Pasco County Troopers clocked a speeding vehicle and attempted to pull the vehicle over. Instead of pulling over, the driver decided to continue driving and start a little chase. However, the chase doesn’t last long because the driver lead the police straight to his own house.

Before the cops slapped the cuffs on him, deputies stated the man decided “to pull a fast one” and snort his stash of cocaine. The driver was identified as 40 year old Joel Craig Wallace. Instead of receiving a speeding ticket, Wallace faces charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine, and tampering with evidence.

