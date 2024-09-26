Make it Make Sense: Argument over jukebox leads to fatal shooting

jukebox killing

By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

The argument reportedly began early Monday morning around 1:30 a.m. at a Mexican restaurant in Ft. Lauderdale, Antojitos Mexicanos near Davie Boulevard and State Road 7.

“I heard that there was two guys [and] they got into an argument because one of them played a song on the [jukebox] and the other guy kind of was pissed off,” according to witness Mauro Bonilla. The man who insulted the song allegedly drew his weapon first, but the other man near the jukebox fired back. “The other guy was chasing him, shot after shot,” Bonilla said of the incident. The victim was later identified as 54-year-old Socorro Camacho and he was shot three times. As of Tuesday morning, the suspect – who has not been publicly identified – had still not been arrested, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

