Kodak Black Sparks Reactions After Viral Booger-Wiping Video Hits Social Media

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Kodak Black attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Mannnnn Y’all Kodak “Booger” Black is back at it! This time he is digging up his nose in the club and wiping em on people smh... Now I’m NGL (not gone lie) as a jitt I did dig in my nose and occasionally eat a few lol but I don’t remember wiping them on people... at least I don’t remember doing it... on 2nd thought maybe to a younger sibling but never at 28 years old.

Recently, Kodak Black wiped a booger on a woman during a nightclub performance in Miami Beach.

He picked his nose on stage and wiped it on a woman’s head, then extended his finger towards two other women... Sniper Booger Gang was strong on this night.

The woman initially didn’t react to the incident but eventually seemed to catch on and said something to Bill Kill Kodak who killed a vibe.

The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media platforms like Instagram, X, and TikTok, with various reactions from disgust to disbelief.

Kodak Black has not addressed the video or responded to the incident, and the identities of the women on stage have not been confirmed.

