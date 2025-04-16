Kodak Black Just Became Everyone’s Favorite Landlord — And He Don’t Even Own the Building!

Kodak Black is out here doing real-life superhero work — and not enough people are talking about it.

Over the weekend, a post started making rounds online from someone who lives or works at the Golden Acres housing community in Pompano Beach. In it, they dropped some major news: Kodak has once again paid the rent for over 200 residents. That’s two months in a row! And he’s doing it quietly — no press run, no big announcement, just action.

The post read:“He may not want the limelight, but for the 2nd month straight @KodakBlack has paid the rent for over 200 residents in Golden Acres — the entire projects! A lot of people shine light on the negativity. I’ma see how many people share the positive things you do fam. You’re a blessing to a lot of people. Thank you!!”

This definitely isn’t Kodak’s first time giving back either. Back in 2022, he helped out 28 families by paying off their overdue rent and covering a few months going forward. And before that, in the blazing Florida summer of 2021, he handed out 100 air conditioners to residents in the community.

Say what you want, but it’s powerful to see someone from the neighborhood never forget where they came from — and actually give back in a meaningful way. Respect.