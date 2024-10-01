Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” named 3rd best song of the 2020s

Kendrick Lamar

By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

Pitchfork released a list of their picks of the 100 best tracks from of the ‘20s so far, which they described as “the greatest songs that moved culture, coined genres, and are still stuck in our heads.” The list has multiple entries from Hip-Hop, R&B and Afro Beats artists. Lil Yachty’s “Poland” came in at number 100, Tinashe “Nasty” is number 94, Tems “Free Mind” is number 81 and Tyla “Water” sits at number 51. Glorilla, Ice Spice, Sexyy Red and Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s collab all cracked the Top 50.

The only Hip-Hop song to be listed in the Top 10 was Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”. Pitchfork’s Alphonse Pierre wrote: “Having contradicting feelings about Kendrick Lamar music isn’t anything new (hello, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers), but ‘Not Like Us’ feels like one of the most complicated rap songs ever. No matter what you say about it, you will be a hypocrite in some way. Forcing you to consider your listening habits, like barely any Billboard chart toppers have before.

Check out the full list here: https://pitchfork.com/features/lists-and-guides/the-100-best-songs-of-the-2020s-so-far/

