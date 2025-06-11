Kendrick Lamar Beats Drake for BET Awards Album of the Year
ByJ-Fresh
Kendrick Lamar won album of the year at the 2025 BET Awards for his LP “GNX,” expressing his gratitude to BET for representing the culture “right.”
Lamar acknowledged God and his team at PGLang before giving a shout-out to SZA, his collaborator and tourmate. Lamar beat out other Album of the Year nominees, including Drake, The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Doechii, Chris Brown, GloRilla, and Future and Metro Boomin’.
Kevin Hart presented Lamar with multiple BET trophies, as he was the top nominee with 10 nods. Lamar’s album GNX was a commercial success, spending three weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 and producing hits like “Luther” with SZA.
Lamar is currently on the Grand National Tour with SZA, following their performance at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.