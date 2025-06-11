Kendrick Lamar Beats Drake for BET Awards Album of the Year

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Album of the Year award for "GNX" onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Kendrick Lamar won album of the year at the 2025 BET Awards for his LP “GNX,” expressing his gratitude to BET for representing the culture “right.”

Lamar acknowledged God and his team at PGLang before giving a shout-out to SZA, his collaborator and tourmate. Lamar beat out other Album of the Year nominees, including Drake, The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Doechii, Chris Brown, GloRilla, and Future and Metro Boomin’.

2025 BET Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Kendrick Lamar accepts Album of the Year for "GNX" from Kevin Hart onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kevin Hart presented Lamar with multiple BET trophies, as he was the top nominee with 10 nods. Lamar’s album GNX was a commercial success, spending three weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 and producing hits like “Luther” with SZA.

Lamar is currently on the Grand National Tour with SZA, following their performance at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) SZA and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Source: billboard.com