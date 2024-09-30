Judge Whitaker in the YSL RICO case goes OFF on prosecution

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker’s simmering frustration with Assistant District Attorney Adriane Love boiled over after lunch when Love appeared to misrepresent how she planned to use a social media post that was entered into evidence in front of the jury.
Attorneys for Young Thug aka Jeffrey Williams, then entered its latest motion for a mistrial. While the motion was eventually denied, Judge Whitaker left prosecutors with an earful before storming back into her chambers.
Judge Whitaker – who is the case’s third judge – denied the mistrial motion because the testimony in question was not “that big of a deal.” But “continued prosecutorial misconduct could eventually be the death knell for the longest running criminal trial in Georgia history,” she added.