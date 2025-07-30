Judge Already Said No Once—Will Diddy’s New Bail Pitch Work This Time?

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs
By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

Diddy’s legal team is making another big push to get him out of jail before his sentencing in October. While he dodged the most serious charges in his recent sex trafficking and racketeering case, the jury still found him guilty on two counts tied to transporting women for prostitution.

Now, his lawyers are back with a hefty offer—a $50 million bail package—hoping the court will reconsider. They’re arguing that Diddy’s situation is being blown out of proportion and that he was simply living a consensual “swingers lifestyle.” In their motion, they even called the case “unprecedented,” pointing out that the Mann Act—an old law with deep roots in racism and misogyny—has never been used like this before.

If granted bail, Diddy would stay at his mansion in Miami, only travel between South Florida and New York, give up his passport, and be monitored by U.S. Pretrial Services.

But there’s a catch: Judge Arun Subramanian already shut down a previous bail request, saying the law doesn’t allow pre-sentencing release unless there are exceptional circumstances—and the person doesn’t pose a flight risk or danger. So far, no decision has been made on this new $50M proposal.

Diddy’s been locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest back in September 2024. He’s due back in court on October 3rd for sentencing, and prosecutors are pushing for a four-year sentence.

