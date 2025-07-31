Hollywood, Make It Clap: Busta Rhymes Gets His Star on the Walk of Fame!

Busta Rhymes is getting his flowers in a major way! The rap legend is officially being inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame this Friday, August 1st, at 11:30 a.m. PT. He’ll be receiving the 2,818th star on the iconic boulevard, and it’s about time!

Ana Martinez of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said it best—Busta is “one of hip-hop’s most enduring and electrifying voices.” And who better to celebrate the Flipmode General than a star-studded lineup of hip-hop royalty and comedy legends? Chris Rock will be hitting the mic with his signature jokes, while LL Cool J and Chuck D will share some real talk and memories about Busta’s impact. Fellow Walk of Famer Big Boy will be running the show as the official MC.

Let’s not forget—this man has sold over 20 million albums, scored seven Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, and racked up 12 Grammy nominations. Oh—and he literally holds a Guinness World Record for most words in a hit song with “Break Ya Neck.”

Busta Rhymes has always brought the energy, the bars, and the legacy—and now he’s bringing it to Hollywood’s most famous sidewalk.