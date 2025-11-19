The Miami HEAT hosted their 34th Annual HEAT Thanksgiving Celebration, presented by Florida Blue at the Miami Rescue Mission on Tuesday November 18th, 2025. The HEAT Group, in collaboration with the Caring Place @ Miami Rescue Mission, Inc., tipped-off the Thanksgiving holiday with a block-party to help distribute approximately 600 Thanksgiving baskets to underserved families and provide hot meals to 450 residents of the Miami Rescue Mission, an organization that provides various services to the homeless and those in need throughout Miami-Dade County.

Coach Erik Spoelstra HEAT 34th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration

Families received an entire Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings from the HEAT, courtesy of Florida Blue. Publix and Florida Blue provided frozen turkeys, while canned goods, side items, and beverages were donated by Goya Foods, Miami World center, and others. In addition, Papa John’s Pizza also provided free pizza vouchers. Chick-fil-A, Takis, and Café Bustelo were also on hand to share samples with guest’s attendance. Levy Cares, the charitable foundation of Levy Restaurants and the catering division of the Kaseya Center, provided hot meals to the residents of the Miami Rescue Mission.

Alonzo Mourning HEAT 34th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration

Today I was able to interview former Head Coach and now Team President Pat Riley where he stated, “You can only receive what you’re willing to give, and you have to learn to give back” this longstanding tradition resonated with several players, who appreciate the opportunity to give back to the fans that cheer them on at every game.

Pat Riley HEAT 34th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration

Bam Adebayo stated “it’s good that we give back and that they (the fans) keep coming to see us play”

He also said, “We want people to be impacted by us from other than basketball, so being able to come out here and do things you’re impacted the community in a different way”.

Bam Adebayo HEAT 34th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration

We also spoke with Norman Powell who is experienced this tradition for the first time and stated that one of his favorite moments at this event is “interacting the with fans. A fan told him he could dunk on Bam and I encouraged him he can” Lol.

Norman Powell HEAT 34th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration

Bam, Jaime and Norman, all gave me their favorite meals on thanksgiving as well.

Bam “Stuffing”

Norman “Candy Yams”

Jaime “Ham”

Bernie and HEAT Cheerleaders HEAT 34th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration

Bernie and J-Fresh HEAT 34th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration

Florida Blue HEAT 34th Annual Thanksgiving Celebration

Florida Blue, Miami HEAT and The Caring Place

This year’s celebration broadens its impact beyond the Overtown/Wynwood area, reaching communities in need, such as Little Havana, Little Haiti, Liberty City, South Miami, Kendall, Homestead, and as far north as Lauderdale Lakes. Additional beneficiaries include Feeding South Florida, Curley’s House of Style Hope Relief Food Bank, SafeSpace, Salvation Army, Amigos for Kids, The Shop at Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Volunteers of America, and many more.