GloRilla Glows Up: New Checkers Meal Deal Honors Her First Job in Memphis

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

GloRilla just pulled up to the drive-thru of nostalgia and boss moves! The Memphis rap star has partnered with Checkers and Rally’s for her very own $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal—and it’s more than just a combo. It’s a full-circle moment.

Back in 2016, Glo was clockin’ in at a Checkers in Memphis, juggling the drive-thru while still in high school. Now, she’s got her name on the menu.

The deal dropped on July 29, and includes your choice of a Cheese Double, Spicy Chicken, or Glo’s very own BBQ Jacked Burger, plus fries, a drink, and an apple pie—all for just $4. That’s a whole feast for the price of a coffee.

GloRilla shared, “Checkers is where I got my start, and now I’ve got a meal deal with my name on it. Life comes with ups and downs, but this moment means a lot to me. I’m grateful to Checkers & Rally’s for riding with me—and trust, it’s all the flavor and all the fire, for just four bucks.”

And she’s been riding high all week—celebrating her 26th birthday with a getaway in Cabo (where she was seen getting cozy with NBA star Brandon Ingram 👀), and shutting it down at her first-ever “GloRilla & Friends GLO Bash” at the FedExForum in her hometown. From the drive-thru window to the main stage… that’s what you call a Glo-up!

