Former “Empire” Actress Puts Rapper Ex-Fiancé On Blast!

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 17: Actress-singer Serayah attends the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

According to Essence: Joey has been open about being non-monogamous in the past (in 2021, he publicly claimed polyamory), but declared he was leaving that lifestyle behind after committing to his former fiancée.

In May 2025, during a joint interview with ESSENCE, he explained that non-monogamy no longer aligned with his values since meeting the singer.

“That was where I was at in my life at the time,” he reflects. “I was very much living a lifestyle of a bachelor and it just aligned with what I was doing. But I met Ray, I bought a home, and it just changed my perspective. It definitely shifted, and the dynamic that I wanted changed. So I’m very much monogamous now, and I don’t discourage or disagree with anybody going after polyamory or whatever if that’s what you want to do. But this is where I’m at now, and this is where I feel secure.”

Here is Serayah saying it OVER!