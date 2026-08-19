Friday Night Lights: 99JAMZ Game of the Week

It’s game time! The new football season is here, and 99JAMZ is bringing you the High School Football Game of the Week, featuring the biggest matchups and fiercest rivalries across Broward and Miami-Dade! Feel the energy of Friday night football as South Florida’s top teams go head-to-head under the lights.
Don’t forget to stop by the 99JAMZ tent and say what’s up!
- 8.21.26 - Miami Killian vs Palmetto
- 8.27.26 - Miami Kilian vs South Dade
- 8.28.26 - North Miami vis North Miami Beach
- 9.3.26 - Cooper City vs Taravella
- 9.4.26 - Miami Carol City vs Miami Norland
- 9.10.26 - Miramar vs Miami Norland
- 9.10.26 - South Dade vs Homestead
- 9.18.26 - Stranahan (H) vs Hollywood Hills
- 9.18.26 - Monsigner Pace vs Mater Academy Charter
- 9.25.26 - Hollywood Hills High School vs Pompano Beach
- 9.26.26 - Hialeah vs Hialeah Miami Lakes (HITS)
- 10.1.26 - Deerfield Beach vs Piper
- 10.2.26 - Miami Southridge vs South Dade
- 10.2.26 - Chaminade vs St. Thomas Aquinas
- 10.8.26 - Miami Edison vs North Miami
- 10.9.26 - Miami Carol City vs Northwestern
- 10.10.26 - Dillard vs Blanche Ely
- 10.16.26 - Plantation vs Miramar
- 10.22.26 - Hollywood Hills vs South Broward
- 10.23.26 - Miami Jackson Senior vs Booker T Washington
- 10.28.26 - Fort Lauderdale vs Stranahan
- 10.29.26 - Booker T Washington vs North Miami Senior
- 10.30.26 - Miami Carol City vs Miami Central
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