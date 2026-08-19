Friday Night Lights: 99JAMZ Game of the Week

It’s game time! The new football season is here, and 99JAMZ is bringing you the High School Football Game of the Week, featuring the biggest matchups and fiercest rivalries across Broward and Miami-Dade! Feel the energy of Friday night football as South Florida’s top teams go head-to-head under the lights.

Don’t forget to stop by the 99JAMZ tent and say what’s up!

8.21.26 - Miami Killian vs Palmetto

8.27.26 - Miami Kilian vs South Dade

8.28.26 - North Miami vis North Miami Beach

9.3.26 - Cooper City vs Taravella

9.4.26 - Miami Carol City vs Miami Norland

9.10.26 - Miramar vs Miami Norland

9.10.26 - South Dade vs Homestead

9.18.26 - Stranahan (H) vs Hollywood Hills

9.18.26 - Monsigner Pace vs Mater Academy Charter

9.25.26 - Hollywood Hills High School vs Pompano Beach

9.26.26 - Hialeah vs Hialeah Miami Lakes (HITS)

10.1.26 - Deerfield Beach vs Piper

10.2.26 - Miami Southridge vs South Dade

10.2.26 - Chaminade vs St. Thomas Aquinas

10.8.26 - Miami Edison vs North Miami

10.9.26 - Miami Carol City vs Northwestern

10.10.26 - Dillard vs Blanche Ely

10.16.26 - Plantation vs Miramar

10.22.26 - Hollywood Hills vs South Broward

10.23.26 - Miami Jackson Senior vs Booker T Washington

10.28.26 - Fort Lauderdale vs Stranahan

10.29.26 - Booker T Washington vs North Miami Senior

10.30.26 - Miami Carol City vs Miami Central

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