Celebrating 25 years, OIC of South Florida presents the 2026 Middle Class Summit!

Join more than 500 leaders exploring solutions for housing, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and the future of work. Help shape a stronger future for working families at the 2026 Middle Class Summit, presented by OIC of South Florida. Register today at MiddleClassSummit.com!
- What: The 2026 Middle Class Summit, presented by OIC of South Florida — a two-day convening on economic mobility, themed & “Imagine. Innovate. Elevate.”
- When: September 9–10, 2026
- Where: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, FL
- Who: 500+ business executives, policymakers, workforce innovators, educators and national thought leaders.
- Milestone: Marks 25 years of impact for OIC of South Florida.
- Tickets: Registration is open now at MiddleClassSummit.com.
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