Former Bad Boy artist Dawn Richard files lawsuit against Diddy

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing another lawsuit and this time from someone who was previously signed to his Bad Boy Records label. Former Danity Kane/Diddy-Dirty Money member, Dawn Richard, is accusing Diddy of sexual assault and inhumane treatment. Richard is also claiming she witnessed him physically abuse his ex Casandra “Cassie” Ventura multiple times. Richard was also a participant on Combs’ MTV show, “Making the Band,” in 2004. According to court documents Richard claims she was subjected to verbal abuse by the media mogul, who allegedly called contestants “fat,” “ugly,” “bitches” and “hoes.”

The singer also alleges that she witnessed Combs’ ex Kim Porter leaving a studio crying with apparent bruises all over her face in 2005. Richard claims she witnessed Diddy, who was allegedly “high on drugs” at the time, throw Cassie against a wall, choke her and drag her up a flight of stairs in his Los Angeles home. She also claims to have seen Diddy throw a “scalding” pan of eggs on Cassie, while yelling, “I’ve been asking you for my s–t; I can’t stand you b-tch, you never do it right!” Richard also claims Combs forced her to rehearse for 48 hours without sleep, causing her to lose a substantial amount of weight, become dehydrated and develop rashes on her body. Between 2009 and 2011, Richard alleges Combs sexually assaulted her numerous times by touching her near her breasts and butt while she was undressed in a changing room.

She is seeking compensatory damages; a money judgment for mental pain, anguish and emotional distress; punitive and exemplary damages; and for him to cover her attorneys’ fees. The news of this lawsuit comes after a Michigan inmate has been awarded a $100 million default judgment against the mogul. According to court records, Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, accused Diddy of drugging and sexually assaulting him at a Detroit-area party in 1997. Cardello-Smith originally filed his lawsuit against Combs on June 10 and requested a temporary restraining order and the court granted his motion after Diddy failed to appear at the hearing on Aug. 7. A court can grant a default judgment if a party fails to meet certain obligations within a specific time frame. Diddy’s legal team plan