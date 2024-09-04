Florida Man Arrested for Throwing Bottles and Shouting at People He Tried to Sell Meth To

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a Florida Keys strip mall after receiving reports that a man was “yelling at shoppers and trying to sell meth to them.” Reports also state that the man also threw a beer bottle at one man. The man was later identified as 46 year old Steven Dexter Bennett and deputies found nearly 15 grams of meth on Bennett. Deputies also found a scale, pipes and a machete after taking him into custody.

Deputies took him into custody on charges of methamphetamine trafficking, disorderly conduct, battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Records show Bennet is being held at Key West’s jail facility on a $125,000 bond. he was being held at MCSO’s Key West jail facility on a $125,000 bond.