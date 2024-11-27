Florida Man Arrested after Fatal Altercation on Palm Beach Golf Course

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

36 year old Junior Boucher was arrested by Palm Beach Gardens police after they responded to a call about an altercation between two men at the Sandhill Crane Golf Club. Boucher allegedly began beating 65-year-old Brian Hiltebeitel with a golf club, striking him in the head and then chased him toward a pond on the golf course’s first hole. According to the the police report, Boucher allegedly continued beating Hiltebeitel while in the pond and “jumped on top of Hiltebeitel and appeared to be choking him.” After Hiltebeitel was no longer moving, Boucher allegedly struck him several more times in the head. Boucher then got out of the water and “stripped his clothes off.”

Unfortunately Hiltebeitel was pronounced dead at the scene and Boucher was taken into custody “after a short foot pursuit,” and was found “unclothed.” “At this time, it does not appear that Boucher had any legitimate purpose for being at the golf course. This appears to be a random act of violence where Boucher used the victims’ golf clubs as weapons and viciously attacked the victim, ultimately killing him,” Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Dominick Pape said.

