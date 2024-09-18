Federal indictment details Diddy’s “Freak Offs”

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested late Monday night by federal agents and has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to the recently unsealed indictment. Authorities claim Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used “violence, use of firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse” to fulfill his sexual desires.”

The indictment also stated Combs and his associates and employees arranged “Freak Offs”. Freak offs were “elaborately produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.” During raids on Diddy’s home in March, authorities seized “freak off supplies” along with three AR-15s with defaced serial numbers. The feds took “cases and cases of the kinds of personal lubricant and baby oil that Combs’ staff allegedly used to stock hotel rooms for the freak offs - more than 1,000 bottles altogether.”

The rapper and producer faces a mandatory minimum 15-year prison sentence and up to life behind bars if convicted. Defense lawyers were seeking Combs’ release on $50 million bond secured by his Miami home. However, Diddy has been ordered to be held without bail pending trial.