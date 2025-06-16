Drake Calls Canadian Politician a ‘Goof’ for Attending Kendrick’s Concert—Then Unfollows Him

Whew! The Drake vs. Kendrick drama just spilled into politics. Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh found himself in some hot water after he was spotted at Kendrick Lamar’s Toronto show last week — right in Drake’s hometown.

Drake saw the photo and wasn’t having it. He slid into Singh’s DMs calling him a “goof” and then posted the message to his own Instagram Story. Bold.

Singh quickly tried to clean it up, saying, “I went for SZA, not Kendrick. I love this city and I shouldn’t have gone at all. It’s Drake over Kendrick for me.” But apparently that wasn’t enough—Drake hit him with the ultimate diss: he unfollowed him.

Meanwhile, Kendrick didn’t change a thing during the show. He performed “Not Like Us” in front of a packed Rogers Centre, and the crowd? Went wild. No mercy.

Drake was supposed to counter the concert with a Kai Cenat livestream, but that got delayed too. Looks like Kendrick still had the spotlight.